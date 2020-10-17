Scotiabank Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOZ. Raymond James set a C$2.85 price target on shares of Marathon Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities restated a speculative buy rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 25.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.90.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Phillip Charles Walford sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,451,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,906,449.40.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

