Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Raised by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $3,678,063 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

