Seaport Global Securities Comments on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOL. Raymond James raised shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

