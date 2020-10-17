Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

NYSE:SXT opened at $68.46 on Friday. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.