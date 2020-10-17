Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SXT. TheStreet raised Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

