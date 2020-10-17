Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SEQI opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.60 ($1.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.88.

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

