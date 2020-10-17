Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (SEQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SEQI) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SEQI opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Friday. Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd has a twelve month low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.60 ($1.55). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 103.88.
Sequoia Economic Infrastrctr Incm Fd Company Profile
