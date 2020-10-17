SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGSOY. HSBC upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.57. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

