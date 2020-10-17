SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on SGS in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SGS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

SGSOY stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67. SGS has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

