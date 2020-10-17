Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of SJR opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,993 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 326,690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 300,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.