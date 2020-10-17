Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.94.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays began coverage on Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of SJR opened at $17.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
