Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 32,385 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.95.

SHW stock opened at $695.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $603.12. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

