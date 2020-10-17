Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,807 ($62.80).

Get ASOS Plc (ASC.L) alerts:

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,710 ($61.54) on Wednesday. ASOS Plc has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a one year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,041.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,547.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.