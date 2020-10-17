Short Interest in Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Grows By 98.1%

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the September 15th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGT opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGT. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

