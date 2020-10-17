Short Interest in Bank Central Asia (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Expands By 43.3%

Bank Central Asia (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bank Central Asia in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PBCRY stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. Bank Central Asia has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund investment products, treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

