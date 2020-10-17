Short Interest in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Grows By 41.9%

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the September 15th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IESC opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. IES has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.01.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $635,837.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,409 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $99,849.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock valued at $989,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IES by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IES by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

