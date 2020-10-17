Short Interest in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Declines By 54.9%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the September 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 100.1% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

