Short Interest in Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Declines By 50.0%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKAYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

