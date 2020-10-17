Short Interest in TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Rises By 100.0%

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

