Short Interest in TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Rises By 100.0%

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLGHY. Barclays upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TELENET GRP HLD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. TELENET GRP HLD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

TELENET GRP HLD/ADR Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

