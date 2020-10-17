Short Interest in VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Drops By 53.6%

VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VPRB stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. VPR Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand name; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs, as well as medical use under the HoneyStick brand; and cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand names.

