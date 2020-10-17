SingularityNET Trading Down 16.7% This Week (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, DragonEX and Tidex. SingularityNET has a market cap of $31.24 million and approximately $396,350.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 16.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00268324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.46 or 0.01405625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00152852 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,014,150 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, Binance, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

