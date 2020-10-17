Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Skyharbour Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Skyharbour Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.39.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

Skyharbour Resources Company Profile

Pipestone Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.