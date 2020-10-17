SL Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SL Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.6% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,636,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

