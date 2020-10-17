SL Advisors LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

SL Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 2.0% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald's by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $229.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.28 and its 200-day moving average is $196.08.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

