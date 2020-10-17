SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SL Green clinched a lease with Hodges Ward Elliott to rent out space at its newly-opened skyscraper One Vanderbilt. This marks the company’s third lease at the building since the onset of the pandemic and demonstrates a resilient demand for premium office space. Its business plan entails non-core properties’ sale to narrow its focus on the Manhattan market, and use proceeds to fund development pipeline and repay debt. Further, strong liquidity provides it financial flexibility to navigate through the ongoing pandemic-led concerns. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, it expects to face a slowdown in leasing activity, reduced market rents and lower rent collections in its retail properties in the near term. Also, high supply of office properties and choppy retail environment are woes.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research restated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.21.

SLG opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.53.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.63). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 823.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,517,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 34.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,268,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 327,200 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 51.6% during the second quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 1,157,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,030,000 after purchasing an additional 394,036 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $50,522,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

