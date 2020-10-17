Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

