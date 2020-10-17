Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.817-1.834 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Sleep Number also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNBR. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $63.15 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

