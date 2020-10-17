Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.82 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $261,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

