SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

SMCAY opened at $27.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.95. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

