Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.04.

NYSE SNAP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 166,786 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $4,503,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Snap by 13.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Snap by 600.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 6.8% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

