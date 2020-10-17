Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Raised to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514,646 shares during the period. 11.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

