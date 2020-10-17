Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNE opened at $72.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sony by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,582,000 after purchasing an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sony by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,137,000 after purchasing an additional 689,675 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Sony by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

