Sony (NYSE:SNE) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNE. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

SNE stock opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sony will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

