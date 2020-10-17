SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Increased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 7.5% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

