SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after buying an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,266,000 after buying an additional 1,405,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,938,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

