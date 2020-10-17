SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,936,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $364,197,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,462,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $233,938,000.

GLD stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

