SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Cut by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,162,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth $2,465,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.55. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

