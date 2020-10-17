Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $240.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Square from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.08.

SQ opened at $186.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 300.56 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,905 shares of company stock valued at $112,143,728. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Square by 4.0% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Square by 29.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Square by 29.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

