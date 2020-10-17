Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAGKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAGKF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

