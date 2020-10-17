Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLFPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

SLFPF stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

