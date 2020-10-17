Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 3.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 103,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 41.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.88. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

