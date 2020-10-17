Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 491,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

