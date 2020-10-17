Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $483,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,465 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,010. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

