Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Invests $238,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $329.90 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average is $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

