Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Invests $272,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after acquiring an additional 479,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,565,183,000 after acquiring an additional 849,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,496,723,000 after acquiring an additional 364,122 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,699,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,785,779,000 after acquiring an additional 929,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $762,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.49.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock worth $87,129,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $552.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.45 and its 200 day moving average is $401.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

