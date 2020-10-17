Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.