StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

BANX stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 million, a PE ratio of 313.39 and a beta of 0.80. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.