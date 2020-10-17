Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$2.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on Storm Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of SRX opened at C$2.19 on Friday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.57. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 million and a P/E ratio of 219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Storm Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jamie Peter Conboy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$40,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,162,540.49.

About Storm Resources

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

