Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 391 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Leidos were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,288 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,697,000 after buying an additional 314,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $23,877,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth $16,075,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 738.1% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 189,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 167,093 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

