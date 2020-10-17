Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $87.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.