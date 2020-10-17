Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

