Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.98.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $239.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.